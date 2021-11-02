Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Anne unveils stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.48pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.07pm
The Princess Royal during a visit to The Siege Museum, Derry (Matt Mackey/Press Eye)
The Princess Royal during a visit to The Siege Museum, Derry (Matt Mackey/Press Eye)

The Princess Royal has unveiled a stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Anne visited several venues across Co Londonderry on Tuesday during a one-day visit to the region.

She toured the Siege Museum within the historic walls of the city which tells the story of the 1688 bombardment and the development of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

Local schoolchildren greeted her before a performance by highland dancers.

The Princess Royal in Londonderry (Matt Mackey/Press Eye/PA)

She also unveiled a Centenary Stone marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland which is to be placed permanently in the museum.

Chairman of the Siege Museum Committee, William Moore, said it had been an honour to welcome Anne.

“The Siege Museum was established to encourage everyone to come to learn more of the story of the Siege and this historic city,” he said.

“We welcome visitors all year round, though this past year or so has been very challenging.

“This has been a wonderful day which has encouraged us all. It has been an absolute honour for the Committee of the Siege Museum and the Trustees of the Memorial Hall to facilitate today’s visit of Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal.”

Events have been taking place across the region to mark the date, including a cross-community church service in Armagh last month attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen had been due to attend but was forced to pull out due to her health.

Moving on to Limavady, the royal visitor met people involved in the family-run Seating Matters business which exports therapeutic seating around the world.

She also met staff and volunteers involved with Limavady Community Development Initiative, a charity which recently played a key role in refurbishing the former Roe Valley Hospital to turn it into a multifunctional community facility and efforts to support vulnerable adults through the coronavirus pandemic.

