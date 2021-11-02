Anne unveils stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Princess Royal has unveiled a stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Anne visited several venues across Co Londonderry on Tuesday during a one-day visit to the region.

She toured the Siege Museum within the historic walls of the city which tells the story of the 1688 bombardment and the development of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

Local schoolchildren greeted her before a performance by highland dancers.

The Princess Royal in Londonderry (Matt Mackey/Press Eye/PA)

She also unveiled a Centenary Stone marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland which is to be placed permanently in the museum.

Chairman of the Siege Museum Committee, William Moore, said it had been an honour to welcome Anne.

“The Siege Museum was established to encourage everyone to come to learn more of the story of the Siege and this historic city,” he said.

“We welcome visitors all year round, though this past year or so has been very challenging.

“This has been a wonderful day which has encouraged us all. It has been an absolute honour for the Committee of the Siege Museum and the Trustees of the Memorial Hall to facilitate today’s visit of Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal.”

Events have been taking place across the region to mark the date, including a cross-community church service in Armagh last month attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen had been due to attend but was forced to pull out due to her health.

Moving on to Limavady, the royal visitor met people involved in the family-run Seating Matters business which exports therapeutic seating around the world.

She also met staff and volunteers involved with Limavady Community Development Initiative, a charity which recently played a key role in refurbishing the former Roe Valley Hospital to turn it into a multifunctional community facility and efforts to support vulnerable adults through the coronavirus pandemic.