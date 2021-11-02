Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears raised over impact on youngsters of NHS e-cigarette prescriptions

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 4.20pm
NHS e-cigarette prescriptions could encourage young non-smokers to start vaping, ministers have been warned (Nick Ansell/PA)

NHS e-cigarette prescriptions could encourage young non-smokers to start vaping, ministers have been warned.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has invited manufacturers to submit their products to go through the same regulatory approvals process as other medicines available via the health service.

It could lead to e-cigarettes being licensed and provided as a prescription medicine in England within 18 to 24 months, the Government has said.

But Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate, a non-affiliated peer, questioned if by “encouraging and giving the green light” to e-cigarettes that it might “send a signal to youngsters who might think it’s cool to start inhaling foreign gases into lungs which aren’t designed for them”.

Health minister Lord Kamall replied: “He raises a very important concern about e-cigarettes.

“And in conversations I’ve had with the MHRA and others, at the moment looking at the evidence in the UK there is no evidence in the UK that young non-smokers are adopting or taking up smoking e-cigarettes.

“Most users of e-cigarettes are using it as a pathway away from cigarettes.”

Crossbencher peer Lord Vaux of Harrowden highlighted the different flavours and colourful packaging used on e-cigarette products, adding they are “clearly aimed at children”.

He said: “If we’re considering licencing e-cigarettes, could this also be an opportunity to tighten up the packaging and branding rules to ensure that that stops?”

Lord Kamall said “incentives to customers and flavours” are expected to be among the factors under consideration as part of the regulatory progress.

But Conservative peer Earl Cathcart said: “I used to smoke over 50 cigarettes a day but since 2014 I transferred to using e-cigarettes and I haven’t had a puff of tobacco since.

“And I’ve found my health and breathing so much better now so surely this is a very good thing, it should be encouraged.”

Lord Kamall also told peers it is hoped giving the “MHRA stamp of approval” to an e-cigarette product could encourage people to “buy it over the counter”.

