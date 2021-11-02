Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mistake not to be wearing masks, expert suggests

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 4.40pm
Shoppers wearing face masks on Oxford Street in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shoppers wearing face masks on Oxford Street in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It is a mistake for people to not be wearing face masks in enclosed spaces, an expert has suggested.

Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser for the Ministry of Defence, said she had observed people not even wearing face coverings on the London Underground, where they are mandatory.

Speaking at the Jameel Institute’s annual symposium,  Data analytics in a pandemic: policy, politics and partnerships, Dame Angela also said the damage done to children by the closure of schools is regrettable.

She said: “There is not a lot of mask wearing. Even in the Tube, where it is obligatory, there are lots of people not wearing masks.

“My personal opinion is that’s a mistake.”

However, Dame Angela also said the way the public had followed guidance and rules in lockdown had been impressive.

She said: “The thing I would take away from this is being hugely impressed at how pro social the great majority of the population has been and for how long.”

Commenting on lockdowns and schools closing, Dame Angela said that until this autumn she would have suggested at least trying to keep schools open during hard lockdowns.

She added: “I think we know from what’s happening now that that wouldn’t have worked.

“I mean, the transmission we’re seeing in schools now the rest of the country is open, but largely vaccinated.

“I think surely all of us regret most the damage that has been done to the youngest members of our communities because the schools are shut.

“However, it is not clear to me that that was unnecessary.”

Asked what advice she would give to her successors on how to deal with future pandemics, Dame Angela said: “Get the data flows right.

“Think in advance for any emergency what data you’re going to need and get it all lined up, everything agreed, so that you have the data from day minus 20 hopefully, so that you really know what’s going on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier