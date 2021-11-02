Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven killed and 16 wounded in IS attack on Kabul hospital

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 5.48pm
Taliban fighters block roads following the attack (Ahmad Halabisaz/AP)
Militants from so-called Islamic State (IS) set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official has said.

The incident is one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.

Among those killed were three women, a child, and three Taliban guards, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Five attackers were also killed, he said, adding that Taliban guards prevented them from getting into the hospital.

A Taliban fighter sends people away following an explosion
He said the attack was over within 15 minutes.

“No-one was killed inside the hospital,” the spokesman said.

He added that Taliban guards thwarted IS plans to target medical staff and patients in the 400-bed facility.

He said Taliban special forces were subsequently deployed and searched the hospital and that a helicopter was used in the operation.

Health officials said 16 people were wounded in the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital in Kabul’s 10th district.

Taliban fighters block roads following the incident
Mujahid said five Taliban fighters were among the wounded.

Earlier, another Taliban official had said the attack was carried out by six men, and that two of them were captured.

During the attack, city residents had reported two explosions in the area, along with the sound of gunfire.

In recent weeks, IS militants have carried out a series of bombings and shootings. IS has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country.

