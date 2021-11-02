Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman in her 80s subjected to ‘terrifying ordeal’ in her home in Londonderry

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 6.36pm
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Belfast.

A woman in her 80s has been assaulted in her home in Londonderry during a burglary.

Police have described a “terrifying ordeal” for the pensioner who had duct tape placed over her eyes and wrists in her house in the Ballynasilloe Park area on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said they received a report of the incident at around 11am.

“Police received a report that a woman aged in her 80s had been assaulted in her home by an unknown man,” he said.

“The woman had duct tape placed on her wrists and over her eyes.

“She managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help before the male made off with her purse and handbag.

“This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and we are following all lines of inquiry to identify the male involved.

“While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to detectives.

They have also advised elderly people of a number of initiatives to help keep them safe such as No Cold Calling, the Nominated Neighbour scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership, details of which can be found on the PSNI website.

Police have also advised older people to ensure their back door is locked before answering the front door, to use a door chain before opening the door, to ask callers for identification and not to let anyone inside until they are satisfied they know who it is.

