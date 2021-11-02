Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coach Philippe Clement insists his Club Brugge side are ‘not on a school trip’

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 7.52pm
Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement is preparing to face Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.

“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is not in my mind.

“I want a team that will fight really hard on the pitch. We play every match for points. We have not come here on a school trip, let me be clear.

“We know we are playing against one of the two best teams in the world but in the first match we showed some good sides.

“They were not always our best sides but it is a challenge to do that in a better way and take another step forward.”

The match could see Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet come up against his former Liverpool team-mate Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling has made just three Premier League starts this season
England forward Sterling has started just three Premier League games in a difficult start to the season but Mignolet is in no doubt about the 26-year-old’s quality.

Mignolet said: “When he was at Liverpool he was already an incredible player. I’m not surprised at all about his career. He is just an unbelievable player.

“Of course he might wish to play more regularly at the moment but, with all the quality and all the competition there is for places inside this Manchester City dressing room, it is always difficult to get minutes.”

Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet conceded five to City a fortnight ago
Mignolet is no stranger to the Etihad having spent nine years in England, first with Sunderland and then Liverpool, before returning to his native Belgium with Brugge in 2019.

He said: “I think I won a few matches here with Liverpool but at the same time lost a few. Even with Sunderland we won a few matches.

“But that is the past. I am not really preoccupied with that. It is tomorrow that really counts.”

