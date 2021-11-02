Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four-year-old Australian girl found weeks after vanishing from family tent

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.22pm Updated: November 3 2021, 12.07am
Ellie Smith, left, and her partner Jake Gliddon display a photo of Cleo after she went missing in Western Australia state (James Carmody/AAP Image/Pool via AP)
Ellie Smith, left, and her partner Jake Gliddon display a photo of Cleo after she went missing in Western Australia state (James Carmody/AAP Image/Pool via AP)

A four-year-old girl has been rescued “alive and well” more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast, police said.

Officers found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnarvon and a man was taken into custody in an early morning raid, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said.

She had disappeared with her sleeping bag from her family’s tent at the Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of the family home in Carnarvon, a town of 5,000 people, on October 16.

“Cleo is alive and well,” Blanch said.

“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her: ‘What’s your name?’ She said: ‘My name is Cleo’,” Blanch added.

She was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after.

It is unclear whether a one million Australian dollar (£545,000) reward offered five days after her disappearance led police to her.

She disappeared between 1.30am and 6am on the second day of a camping trip with her parents and younger sister Isla.

The children had been in a compartment of the tent separate from the parents.

Police suspected she had been abducted because a zipper on a tent flap had been raised to a height that she could not have reached.

Forensic scientists had examined the exterior of the family home for evidence that a predator had stalked Cleo and attempted to break in.

The disappearance had captivated the nation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound,” Mr Morrison tweeted.

“Our prayers answered,” he added.

