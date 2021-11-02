Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic makes winning return to action in Paris

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.46pm
Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fucsovics in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Novak Djokovic was victorious on his return to action at the Rolex Paris Masters but was made to work hard by Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic took a break to recharge his batteries after seeing his calendar Grand Slam dreams ended by a US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev in September.

He showed no signs of rust in the first set against Fucsovics but the Hungarian, ranked 40th, responded well, holding onto an early break in the second to level the match.

There were a few uncharacteristic errors in the third set from the world number one but he got the better of three straight breaks of serve and wrapped up a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory.

Diego Schwartzman needed treatment for cuts and splinters to his hands from his own smashed racket during a feisty contest against Australia’s John Millman but the 11th seed eventually came through 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-2.

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime came from a set down to defeat qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6 6-4 6-1 while Australia’s James Duckworth upset 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Three-set matches were the order of the day and two more saw home favourite Gael Monfils come from behind to beat Miomir Kecmanovic and Grigor Dimitrov see off another French veteran, Richard Gasquet.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz battled past Pierre-Hugues Herbert in nearly three hours to set up an intriguing second-round clash with fellow young gun Jannik Sinner.

American trio Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul all won while Alexei Popyrin claimed a surprisingly one-sided 6-3 6-0 win against fellow Australian Alex De Minaur.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem announced he is intending to make his return to action at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next month.

The former US Open champion has been sidelined since before Wimbledon with a wrist injury but has stepped up his recovery.

Thiem wrote on social media: “I am very happy to announce that my recovery is going well. The MRI I did today showed that my wrist injury has improved significantly.

“A couple of weeks ago I started playing with soft balls and was able to switch to normal tennis balls during yesterday’s practice session. My team and I strongly believe that I’ll be ready to make my comeback to competition later this year.

“I’ll be returning to competition in December and will be playing the MWTC 2021 in Abu Dhabi – with the objective to return to the tour for the 2022 Australian Open.”

Thiem also revealed that he has now been vaccinated after being refused entry to last week’s ATP tournament in Vienna as a spectator because of his unvaccinated status.

