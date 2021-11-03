Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prostate cancer urine test can identify men at lower risk, study suggests

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04am
A prostate cancer urine test identifies men at lower risk, a study has suggested (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A prostate cancer urine test can identify men at intermediate risk who can safely avoid immediate treatment, a study has suggested.

Scientists say these men could instead benefit from active surveillance.

A pilot study by researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) revealed how urine biomarkers could show the amount of significant cancer in a prostate, highlighting with more certainty which men need treatment.

Previously, the team’s prostate urine risk (PUR) test could identify men with high and low risk cancers.

But it can now help men with intermediate-risk disease – for whom treatment options had been less clear.

In the UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

It usually develops slowly and the majority of cancers will not require treatment in a man’s lifetime.

However, it is difficult for doctors to predict which tumours will progress to a more aggressive form, making it hard to decide on treatment for many men, experts suggest.

Lead researcher Dr Jeremy Clark, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Previously we have shown that PUR can identify men with high-risk cancer which requires immediate treatment and also low-risk cancer that has a very low rate of progression and does not generally need treatment.

“But there is a third category of men with ‘intermediate-risk’, which falls in between these extremes.

“Around half of men diagnosed with prostate cancer fall into this group and the treatment pathways for them have been less clear, until now.”

He added: “PUR will also be useful for monitoring disease in men that do not currently require treatment and flag up the emergence and expansion of aggressive disease.”

The results, published in the journal Life, will be further investigated in a much larger cohort of men.

This study was led by UEA in collaboration with researchers in the Urology and Cellular Pathology departments at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, The Royal Marsden, and the Earlham Institute.

It was funded by Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, the Masonic Charitable Foundation, the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, Big C, the King family, the Andy Ripley Memorial Fund, the Hargrave Foundation, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Norfolk and the Tesco Centenary Grant.

