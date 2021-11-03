Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – November 3

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.00am
What the papers say – November 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – November 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A range of reaction to the second day of the Cop26 climate summit leads Wednesday’s papers.

The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed a deal, agreed to by 103 countries, to reduce methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

The same story features on the front of the Daily Star, with the paper taking a more cynical view as it wonders whether the deal is “all a load of hot air”.

Metro leads with a separate pledge to “save the lungs of our planet” by reversing deforestation by 2030.

The Financial Times says banks are under fire for “watering down” their climate pledges in the six years since the Paris climate accord.

New analysis shows the heatwaves and wildfires that devastated Europe over the summer were a direct result of global heating, according to The Guardian.

The Independent leads with the Met Office forecasting 50C heatwaves every year by the end of the century without urgent action to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the PM will seek to reform the House of Commons standards watchdog in the wake of its decision to ban Tory MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached lobbying rules.

The Daily Mail asks “How low can the Met go?”, after two officers admitted to sharing photos of murdered sisters.

The i reports the roll-out of Covid booster jabs for over-50s has “stalled”, with the programme not expected to be completed until February at the current rate.

The Daily Mirror says unions have warned that 60,000 frontline carers could be axed over the industry’s vaccine mandate.

The NHS will hand out free blood pressure monitors to patients in an effort to curb the death toll from heart attacks and strokes, according to the Daily Express.

And The Sun reports Richard Madeley is set to permanently replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

