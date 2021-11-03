Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers over Houston Rockets for consecutive wins

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 7.18am
LeBron James led an immense second-half effort as the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to defeat the Houston Rockets in back-to-back games (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
LeBron James led an immense second-half effort as the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to defeat the Houston Rockets in back-to-back games (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

LeBron James led an immense second-half effort as the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to defeat the Houston Rockets in back-to-back games.

The Lakers’ talismanic forward scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook each contributed 27 as the home side emerged from the Staples Center 119-117 victors.

Los Angeles struggled defensively in the first half and were down by 11 in the third quarter before Westbrook righted things with a 13-point quarter ahead of James’ big finish.

The Rockets next face the Phoenix Suns, who will be riding high after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 in a game where Suns point guard Chris Paul had 18 assists to move to third in NBA history with 10,346 career helpers.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had season-high scores of 36 and 30, respectively, as their Utah Jazz firmed their lead atop the Western Conference with a 119-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Moving to the East, where the Detroit Pistons fell to 1-6 following a visit from reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks which ended with the hosts on the wrong side of a 117-89 scoreline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points as the Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak and the Pistons’ number one draft pick Cade Cunningham’s shooting woes continued with nine missed three-point attempts.

And the East-leading Miami Heat held off a late rally to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 125-110 and notch their fifth consecutive victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier