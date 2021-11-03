Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greek health workers protest over mandatory Covid vaccinations

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.00pm
Healthcare workers protest against mandatory vaccinations in Athens (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Healthcare workers protest against mandatory vaccinations in Athens (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting against regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines but object to them being required.

Vaccines against the coronavirus are compulsory for workers in Greece’s health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

Virus Outbreak Greece Protest
The health workers are unhappy that vaccinations have been made mandatory for everyine in their profession (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

On Tuesday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, bringing the total in the country of about 11 million to more than 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units for Covid-19 patients are at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full, officials said.

The health minister, Thanos Plevris, said on Tuesday that tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday for all unvaccinated people in Greece.

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility, for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to take two tests per week, up from the current one, to enter their workplaces.

About 61% of Greece’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and people age 12 and over are eligible for shots.

Booster shots are available for those over 50, and will be available starting on Friday to all adults who received their last vaccine dose six months earlier.

