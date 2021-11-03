Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insulate Britain supporters summoned to appear at High Court

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.58pm Updated: November 3 2021, 2.20pm
Police officers speak to protesters at an Insulate Britain roadblock near to the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and A1 (Ian West/PA)
A group of nine supporters of climate change activists Insulate Britain have been summoned to the High Court for breaching a National Highways injunction, the campaigners have said.

Insulate Britain said nine protesters face a charge of contempt of court after a series of demonstrations across the M25.

Those who break the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

The hearing has been confirmed to be listed on November 16.

Insulate Britain protests
Protesters from Insulate Britain are removed by police after they blocked a road near to the Holiday Inn Express Motorway Airport in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A further 23 supporters, who the group said have “openly defied one or more of the four recent injunctions”, are expected to be summoned to court in the coming days.

Theresa Norton, 62, a councillor from Scarborough, said: “I don’t do this lightly. But, like the nine who face court and a potential prison sentence, I have to stand up to Government bullying to overcome the fear they instil through threats and intimidating legal bureaucracy.

“They would rather silence us, than protect the public from climate collapse.”

The group – which temporarily suspended its protests for 11 days in October but resumed them on October 15 – has been made subject to five High Court injunctions.

They include four injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London, and one to Transport for London (TfL).

Insulate Britain protests
Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

TfL was granted a civil banning order aimed at preventing protesters from obstructing traffic on some of the capital’s busiest roads.

On Tuesday, Insulate Britain launched fresh demonstrations near London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Around 60 demonstrators descended on junction 23 of the M25 near London, junction 6 of the M56 in Manchester and the A4400 in Birmingham.

So far, 161 people have been involved in the roadblock campaign and there have been more than 800 arrests.

