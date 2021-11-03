Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Government poised to press ahead with mandatory jabs for NHS staff

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 1.20pm
A nurse draws a syringe before administering a Covid-19 vaccine (Martin Rickett/PA)
A nurse draws a syringe before administering a Covid-19 vaccine (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Government is set to announce mandatory vaccines for frontline NHS workers.

It is understood that ministers intend to announce shortly that compulsory vaccines will be introduced from April for NHS workers in England.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last week he was “leaning towards” making the jabs compulsory for staff in England, with around 100,000 NHS workers not fully vaccinated.

He has appeared to heed warnings from health leaders to postpone the move until spring as the NHS faces a difficult winter, according to reports.

The Guardian reported that the Department of Health and Social Care could announce the move as soon as Thursday.

The move comes after NHS Providers warned that any additional staffing shortages over winter would cause pressure on the already stretched health system.

On Monday Chris Hopson, chief executive of the organisation that represents NHS trusts, said that a third of leaders across hospital, mental health, community and ambulance trusts do no favour compulsory jabs for staff.

“If we lose very large numbers of unvaccinated staff, particularly over the winter period, then that also constitutes a risk to patient safety and quality of care,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Mr Hopson urged ministers to give the NHS a long run-up to cover the busy winter period and also enable managers to have conversations with unvaccinated staff.

Plans for mandatory jabs for staff in care homes in England were announced in June, with November 11 the deadline for workers to have received both doses of vaccine.

The Government launched a consultation in September seeking views on plans for staff in health and care settings in England to be required to have Covid-19 and flu vaccines to protect vulnerable people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier