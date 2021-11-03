Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

First Bewick’s swan of the winter spotted at nature reserve

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 2.58pm
The first Bewick’s swan to arrive at Slimbridge this winter (Jonathan Mercer/Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust/PA)
The first Bewick’s swan to arrive at Slimbridge this winter (Jonathan Mercer/Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust/PA)

The first Bewick’s swan has arrived at a nature reserve in Gloucestershire – heralding the start of this year’s winter.

The swan arrived last Saturday to spend the winter at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Slimbridge.

The bird, which has been identified as an individual named Allington, is around three-and-a-half years old and has been wintering at Slimbridge since he first arrived as a cygnet in December 2018.

Allington has been wintering at Slimbridge since he arrived as a cygnet in December 2018 (Steve Heaven/Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust/PA)

Allington usually flies in with his parents, By-Brook and Keynell, but this year he arrived alone.

Every winter the swans fly about 2,000 miles (3,500km) on their annual migration from Arctic Russia to seek out comparatively warmer weather, and their arrival in the UK is traditionally seen as the start of winter.

The Bewick’s have been studied at Slimbridge for more than 50 years, with more than 10,000 being recorded.

WWT founder Sir Peter Scott was the first person to notice that each bird has a unique bill pattern, making it possible to identify individuals.

Allington copyright Jonathan Mercer
Bewick’s swans have been studied at Slimbridge for more than 50 years, with more than 10,000 being recorded (Jonathan Mercer/Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust/PA)

WWT swan expert Dr Julia Newth said: “Over that time, the comings and goings of individuals and family dynasties has led to over 10,000 swans being recorded.

“This remains one of the longest studies of a single species on record.”

Numbers of Bewick’s swans have been declining from around 29,000 in 1995 to approximately 20,000 recorded in 2015, and conservationists are still trying to confirm the reasons for the decline.

“There is no clear picture emerging relating to whether the problem lies with poorer breeding or higher mortality, or indeed both,” added Dr Newth.

“Possible reasons for the decline could be lower survival rates through illegal hunting and/or collisions with man-made structures such as power lines.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier