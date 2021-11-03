Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death toll in collapse of Lagos tower block rises to 21

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.10pm
At least 21 people have died after the collapse of the building in central Lagos (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise, apartment building under construction in Nigeria’s most populous city has risen to 21, the Lagos state governor said on Wednesday, as rescue crews continued to seek surviving workers in the rubble.

Nine people had been rescued by Tuesday, but no new survivors were found on Wednesday. The previous official death toll, released early on Tuesday afternoon, had been 14.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was unclear how long the rescue mission would continue.

“There is no pillar in any form that is holding anything,” he said of the building’s remains. “Hope is what is in short supply,” he told families. “Hope is what we all require now.”

Rescue crews go to work looking for survivors at the site of a collapsed 21-storey apartment building under construction in Lagos (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

It’s unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the debris, but one construction worker at the scene had estimated there were about 100, leaving potentially 70 unaccounted for.

The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled on Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort.

Authorities have arrested the property’s owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-storey structure.

By the entrance of the compound, help desks were set up for people to provide names and photos of their relatives or friends who they believed were working there when the structure crumbled.

There was also a help desk for counselling and support of distraught relatives, many of whom were lined up by the roadside.

Police hold back concerned relatives from the site of the collapsed building (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Abel Godwin traveled 448 miles from the nation’s capital, Abuja, in search of his 18-year-old son who had been employed at the site.

After arriving in Lagos at 2am, he visited the government hospital where victims are being treated.

“They couldn’t allow me to check whether my son is alive or dead,” he lamented.

Dozens of family members have expressed anger and frustration over their inability to know the fate of their relatives.

The Lagos state government has set up an independent panel to determine the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws.

The panel also is to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

“People are indeed upset, people are angry. I can assure you we are doing everything,” the governor said.

