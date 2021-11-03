Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hugo Lloris: Spurs need to make the most of chance to work under Antonio Conte

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.38pm
Hugo Lloris has demanded Spurs make the most of their opportunity to work under Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side have a “great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years” in Antonio Conte but demands they make it count.

Conte has been appointed following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, which came after just four months at the helm.

The Portuguese is the third manager to be sacked at the north London club in the last two years, following Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, and on each occasion Lloris has spoken about a lack of commitment in the squad.

“It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not the time for words. It is time to work.

“It is time to believe again in ourselves, our team and in our club. Step by step we will try to improve and reach the level that we should.

“The club showed the right direction. There is a lot of ambition for Tottenham and they try to provide the best towards the players. But the players need to show their responsibility and they need to show their commitment.

“It is about finding the right connection together.

“Even if the message of Antonio Conte is very clear and very simple. Now it is all about teamwork and performances.

“As I’ve said it’s a massive opportunity for us, to work under that kind of manager but when you have the opportunity, you have to take it and you have to give your best.

“And all together, step by step, we’re going to try to reach the level that has to be ours. And hopefully we are going to have better days ahead of us.”

