Hugo Lloris: Spurs need to make the most of chance to work under Antonio Conte

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side have a “great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years” in Antonio Conte but demands they make it count.

Conte has been appointed following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, which came after just four months at the helm.

The Portuguese is the third manager to be sacked at the north London club in the last two years, following Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, and on each occasion Lloris has spoken about a lack of commitment in the squad.

Given their slump in recent years, the appointment of Conte – regarded as one of the top coaches in the world – is a real coup and has raised expectations that Spurs could challenge for honours as they did under Pochettino.

But Lloris has told his team-mates to get on board and show their commitment.

“He is very ambitious and he believes in all the players in the dressing room,” Lloris said. “He will give his best to help the club to improve and to give a proper structure to the team.

“Then as players we need to demand more from each other. We need to show more responsibility for the clubs and fans.

“It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not the time for words. It is time to work.

“It is time to believe again in ourselves, our team and in our club. Step by step we will try to improve and reach the level that we should.

“The club showed the right direction. There is a lot of ambition for Tottenham and they try to provide the best towards the players. But the players need to show their responsibility and they need to show their commitment.

“It is about finding the right connection together.

“Even if the message of Antonio Conte is very clear and very simple. Now it is all about teamwork and performances.

“As I’ve said it’s a massive opportunity for us, to work under that kind of manager but when you have the opportunity, you have to take it and you have to give your best.

“And all together, step by step, we’re going to try to reach the level that has to be ours. And hopefully we are going to have better days ahead of us.”