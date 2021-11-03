Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Southgate has decisions to make ahead of selecting latest England squad

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 4.57pm
Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gareth Southgate has to weigh up some of his players’ lack of form and game time ahead of naming the squad charged with wrapping up England’s World Cup qualification.

The Three Lions remain unbeaten on the road to Qatar but drawing two of their last three Group I matches means they only have a three-point cushion with two games to go.

England host Albania at Wembley next Friday before rounding off qualification with a trip to minnows San Marino – the lowest ranked side in world football.

Some bookmakers have the Three Lions priced at 1/1,000 to top the group but Southgate is unlikely to gamble too much when he announces his squad on Thursday afternoon.

John Stones scores for England
England drew with Hungary in their last match (Nick Potts/PA)

The England boss has not swayed wildly away from the group he lent on during the run to the Euro 2020 final, although returning players may give him some selection headaches.

Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips missed last month’s internationals through injury but are back in contention.

Marcus Rashford, whose last England cap came in the Euro 2020 final, is also back playing after shoulder surgery and has shone brighter than some of his Manchester United team-mates.

Jadon Sancho has yet to find his groove since his big money summer move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund, while Jesse Lingard’s rejuvenation has stunted somewhat.

Reece James and Ross Barkley celebrate
Reece James, left, scored twice for Chelsea at the weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

United team-mates Maguire and Luke Shaw are in poor form, while fellow Euro 2020 stars John Stones and Raheem Sterling continue to struggle for game time at Manchester City.

Stones has made more international appearances than club ones this season, while Sterling has only started three of City’s opening 10 Premier League games.

Southgate’s decision on young talents Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood will be interesting given he overlooked them last month with their long-term development in mind.

There are some exciting players that have been with the England Under-21s, who face an important qualifier against Czech Republic before ending 2021 with a friendly in Georgia.

Kalvin Phillips celebrates
Kalvin Phillips is back playing for Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Among the most interesting names that have been in Lee Carsley’s squad are Conor Gallagher, who is impressing on loan at Crystal Palace, and rising Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White joined the 21-year-old at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and are pushing to be selected. The latter has not been involved since the European Championship.

Strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford remain out, but Southgate has relatively few injury issues to contend with.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier