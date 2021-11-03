Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duke of Sussex to discuss the ‘internet lie machine’ at a media conference

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 7.00pm
The Duke of Sussex is to talk about the ‘internet lie machine’ at a media-organised event (PA)
The Duke of Sussex is to talk about the 'internet lie machine' at a media-organised event (PA)

The Duke of Sussex is to talk about the “internet lie machine” at a media-organised event.

He is due to take part in a discussion on misinformation during the RE:WIRED summit on November 9.

Harry, 37, will take part in the virtual discussion organised by Wired magazine. He now lives in the US with his wife the Duchess of Sussex since he quit duties as a senior member of the royal family last year.

It states: “The Duke of Sussex joins misinformation experts for a session titled The Internet Lie Machine, which will examine what the real cost of a lie on the internet is — to ourselves, our communities, and our societies.

“As social media algorithms reward shock value over reality, as the line between fact and fiction weakens every day, as media propaganda and online hatred run rampant, the panel will examine how we got here, and, perhaps more importantly: how we can get out of this mess.”

The Queen’s grandson Harry and his wife, the former Suits actress Meghan, still spark huge global interest.

Harry and Meghan have signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix to fund their new life in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California with their two children.

The duke is set to publish his memoirs in 2022 – the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with the royal family braced for the fallout.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive award
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry is listed as the co-founder of Archewell in the publicity material for the misinformation event.

He is set to join Stanford Internet Observatory Technical research manager Renee DiResta and Aspen Commission on Information Disorder co-chair and Color Of Change president Rashad Robinson for a talk with Wired editor at large Steven Levy.

The talk is part of a two-day event which is billed as “a series of virtual conversations between technologists and leaders in science, cybersecurity, art, and entertainment who are thinking hard about the consequences technology has on society, economics, sustainability, and our future”.

It will aim to “tackle some of the world’s most critical challenges and explore the sustainable and strategic solutions needed to address those challenges—from communal action to heroic innovation”, the organisers say.

