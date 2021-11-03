Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trial for Andrew’s civil sex lawsuit set for late 2022

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 8.51pm
The Duke of York (PA)
The Duke of York (PA)

The judge in the Duke of York’s civil sex lawsuit has said the trial will be heard late next year but the pandemic has prevented setting an exact date.

Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Andrew for alleged sexual assault, will give evidence between September and December 2022, after US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan said a trial date would be likely to fall during this time frame.

There are difficulties in scheduling a date for the trial because of courthouse coronavirus protocols that limit how many trials can occur at once.

Last week, lawyers for Andrew asked Judge Kaplan to throw out the lawsuit brought by Ms Giuffre, with the royal saying he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting her.

Ms Giuffre has claimed she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The allegations, which Andrew has repeatedly denied, were labelled “false” in a document filed to a district court last Friday which added the duke’s “sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal”.

Andrew speaks at Davos
The Duke of York stepped down from public life following the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein (PA)

During Wednesday a legal conference was conducted electronically between Judge Kaplan and two lawyers, David Boies for Ms Giuffre and Andrew Brettler for the duke, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Both lawyers said they expected to depose eight to 12 individuals, though Mr Boies said the exact number depends “a little bit on who we can get and the timing of it”.

Mr Boies said the individuals would include “the parties” – meaning Ms Giuffre and Andrew – and a “number of potential witnesses”.

“We would be prepared to start some of the depositions relatively promptly, but some we may not identify for as much as two months,” the lawyer said.

Although Andrew is represented by a lawyer it is not clear if he will personally engage with the US legal process and give a statement or even appear in person.

Mr Brettler said some of the people he may want to depose are related to a new lawsuit filed last week in which a woman, who alleges she was sexually abused by Epstein, alleged Ms Giuffre defamed her by claiming in a series of October 2020 tweets that she was Epstein’s girlfriend and had recruited girls for him to abuse.

Andrew’s lawyer cited the lawsuit and said there “may be new witnesses in a new matter that may need to be deposed in this matter”. He did not elaborate on how the claims in that lawsuit would be used in arguments against Ms Giuffre.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, goes on trial this month on sex trafficking charges alleging she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

