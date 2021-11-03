Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raheem Sterling on target as Manchester City hammer Club Brugge

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 10.02pm Updated: November 3 2021, 10.06pm
Raheem Sterling scored for City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling netted as Manchester City struck three times in the second half to move closer to the Champions League last 16 with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge.

Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead in the Group A clash at the Etihad Stadium but a freak own goal from John Stones threatened to give the hosts an awkward night.

A draw might have damaged qualification hopes with a tricky clash against Paris St Germain still to come but goals from Riyad Mahrez, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus eased nerves.

The result meant City, who reached the final last year, now only need a point from their last two group games to return to the knockout stages.

The evening began on a sour note as Brugge fans – as they had done ahead of the game between the two sides in Belgium a fortnight ago – chose to boo players from both sides taking the knee.

When the action began, City looked keen to put Saturday’s unforeseen loss to Crystal Palace behind them and cement their grip on a top-two spot in the group.

Kevin De Bruyne was unexpectedly named among the substitutes in one of three changes from the weekend loss – perhaps with the weekend’s derby at Manchester United in mind – but City were straight on the front foot.

Phil Foden taps home City's opener
Phil Foden tapped home City’s opener (Martin Rickett/PA)

The hosts controlled most of the possession and Foden and Bernardo Silva both had early chances.

It came as no surprise when City claimed the lead after 15 minutes but, what could not have been predicted was that Brugge would respond almost immediately in what was a dramatic two-minute passage of play.

First Joao Cancelo hit the post with a neat effort and Foden was also denied. City managed to keep the ball alive and they eventually broke through when Cancelo was played through by Mahrez and his cross was tapped in by Foden.

Stung into action, Brugge went straight to the other end and Hans Vanaken forced a fine save from Ederson from the edge of the area. The ball was quickly crossed back in and Silva’s hasty clearance caught Stones in the face and rebounded into his own goal.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates
Gabriel Jesus completed the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

That goal, despite being fortuitous in its nature, energised Brugge and Charles De Ketelaere shot at Ederson before only being denied another chance by a fine recovery tackle from Cancelo.

City remained the stronger side, however, and after Ilkay Gundogan went close in the latter stages of the first half, they upped the tempo in the second period.

Cancelo fired narrowly over the bar and Stones headed at former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

A South Park fan watches on at the Etihad Stadium
A South Park fan watched on at the Etihad Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

De Ketelaere threatened again for Brugge but City made their next chance count as Mahrez headed home from a Cancelo cross in the 54th minute.

Gundogan then controlled and shot just over before providing the cross for Sterling, who had already made one dangerous run in his three minutes on the field, to tap in City’s third in the 72nd minute.

The England forward did not celebrate his first goal City goal since August, perhaps out of relief after a difficult spell in and out of the side, but was congratulated by all of his outfield team-mates.

Youngster Cole Palmer looked lively after entering the fray in the final 10 minutes and another substitute, Jesus, completed the scoring with the last kick of the game.

