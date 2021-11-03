Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missiles and fireworks thrown at police in north Belfast

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 10.48pm
Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall (Brian Lawless/PA)
Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall (Brian Lawless/PA)

Police came under attack with missiles and fireworks following a demonstration against the Brexit protocol in north Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The disorder came on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall.

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol had been planned in the area on Wednesday evening. A small number took part in a demonstration before police came under attack.

Later fireworks and missiles were also thrown on the mainly nationalist Springfield Road side of the peaceline.

The PSNI described a “public order situation” in the Lanark Way area.

“A number of missiles and fireworks have been thrown towards police,” they said.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan condemned those who organised the anti-protocol protest.

“I condemn the trouble on the Springfield Road and on Lanark Way this evening,” he said.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this needless violence and local residents deserve to live in peace.

“Tonight’s trouble is a direct consequence of the dangerous and irresponsible stunt organised by loyalists at the Lanark Way interface this evening.

Disorder in Belfast
Police officers in riot gear by their vehicles near to the Loyalist Shankill Road during a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This so-called anti-Protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble.

“I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric.”

Serious disorder erupted in the Lanark Way in April, which was partly attributed to Loyalist anger at a trade border in the Irish Sea under the Protocol’s post-Brexit arrangements.

Earlier this week, a bus was burnt out in Newtownards in an attack politicians linked to loyalist opposition to the protocol.

Northern Ireland Protocol
The scene on Abbott Drive in Newtownards near Belfast, after a bus was hijacked and set alight in an attack politicians have linked to loyalist opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol (David Young/PA)

The attack in the predominantly unionist area happened on the day set by the DUP earlier in the autumn to pull down the institutions at Stormont if major changes to the protocol had not been secured.

It was condemned by unionist leaders.

The DUP has not yet withdrawn ministers from the Executive, insisting progress is being made in efforts to dismantle the contentious Irish Sea border.

Opposition to the arrangements that have created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was a factor behind rioting that flared in several loyalist areas across the region in April.

