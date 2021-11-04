Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fireworks warning from top doctor

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.06am
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations in 2020 (PA)
People are being urged to take extra precautions with fireworks as they celebrate Diwali and Bonfire Night.

Some locally organised celebrations have been postponed for a second year running – and a number of people have planned festivities at home.

But a top children’s doctor has urged people to be extra careful when handling sparklers or fireworks.

The NHS in England said that in 2020/2021 there were 116 hospital admissions of people injured by fireworks.

Of these, 21 involved children aged 14 or under.

And nine children aged between one and four were admitted for firework injuries.

Professor Simon Kenny, national clinical director for children and young people for the NHS in England, said: “Bonfire Night and Diwali are great opportunities to celebrate, but we want everyone to enjoy them safely and children may not always realise the risks posed by fireworks, bonfires and sparklers.

“So if you are attending or hosting a firework display it’s really important to take care and ensure that youngsters are properly supervised.

“And please make sure you know what to do if an accident does occur, whether that is applying basic first aid yourself, consulting 111 online for less serious injuries or calling 999 where it is life-threatening.”

The Child Accident Prevention Trust is encouraging the public, especially families with young children, to remember the “Stop, Drop and Roll” technique.

If clothes do catch fire, Capt recommends you stop whatever you are doing, drop to the ground and cover your face with your hands, and roll over and over to put out the flames.

The call comes as the NHS was already experiencing record demand for emergency services, with ambulances responding to 76,000 life-threatening incidents and call handlers taking more than one million 999 calls in September alone.

