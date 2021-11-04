Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

MP to be sentenced for harassment campaign that included acid attack threat

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 2.48am
MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Jealous MP Claudia Webbe is due to be sentenced today after threatening to throw acid at a friend of her boyfriend.

The Leicester East MP, 56, has been warned her she could face prison after her campaign of harassment against Michelle Merritt.

She also faces automatically losing her seat in the House of Commons if she is handed a jail term of year or more, or a byelection if at least 10% of her constituents sign a petition in the event of a smaller sentence.

The court heard Webbe harassed 59-year-old Ms Merritt, making a string of threatening phone calls between September 1 2018 and April 26 last year.

Claudia Webbe court case
Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court with partner Lester Thomas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In one, Webbe called Ms Merritt “a slag”, threatened her with acid and warned she would send naked pictures and videos to her daughters.

In another call, recorded by the complainant, Webbe repeatedly warned the victim to “get out of my relationship” with partner Lester Thomas.

Webbe, from Islington, north London, denied harassment, claiming she only made “courtesy calls” to warn Ms Merritt not to breach coronavirus regulations by meeting Mr Thomas.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott were among those providing character witnesses for the defendant.

But Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring found her guilty, and said: “I do not find the defendant to be cogent, compelling and truthful in all aspects of her evidence.

“Some of the things she said I believe were made up on the spur of the moment.”

He added: “In short, I find Ms Webbe to be vague, incoherent and at times illogical and ultimately I find her to be untruthful.”

He released Webbe on unconditional bail.

Webbe entered the House of Commons in December 2019 after winning the seat formerly held by Labour veteran Keith Vaz.

She was suspended by the party after being charged.

Harassment putting a victim in fear of violence can carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, or 14 years if racially or religiously aggravated, although magistrates courts can generally only impose a sentence of up to six months’ imprisonment for a single offence.

