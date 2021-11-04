Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2007: Joe Calzaghe unifies super-middleweight titles

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 6.02am
Joe Calzaghe turned on the style to beat Mikkel Kessler (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Calzaghe set his sights on American great Bernard Hopkins after being crowned undisputed world super-middleweight champion with a superb points win over previously-unbeaten Dane Mikkel Kessler on this day in 2007.

Calzaghe emerged through five torrid opening rounds before skating away to record his 21st WBO title defence and add Kessler’s WBA and WBC belts to his collection.

Calzaghe’s long-term promoter Frank Warren declared: “Joe will go to the States. He will fight Mr Hopkins in his home town. He will go to Philadelphia to fight him. He will fight him anywhere to get this on.”

Joe Calzaghe targeted a bout with Bernard Hopkins (Nick Potts/PA)

Just as he had against another undefeated fighter, Jeff Lacy, Calzaghe saved his best performance for the night he was most up against it, recording deserved 117-111, 116-112 (twice) verdicts on the judges’ cards.

Kessler had come to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff with a 39-fight unbeaten record, intending to prove to the 50,000 Calzaghe fans in attendance this was the night for the passing of the torch to the younger generation.

Instead, it was Calzaghe who turned on the style in the later rounds, moving to his left and working behind a stiff jab to negate the Dane’s relatively one-dimensional approach and win in style.

“I’m really proud of my achievements,” said Calzaghe. “I’m 36 in March and I’ve always said that I’ve never avoided anybody.

“Given the opportunity to fight the best, I will show them what I’m about. You saw what I could do with Lacy and you’ve just seen what I could do with Mikkel Kessler.”

