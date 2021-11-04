Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire breaks out on 18th floor flat balcony

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.24pm Updated: November 4 2021, 1.23pm
London Fire Brigade said crews were called to blaze in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 18th floor of a block of flats in south London.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to blaze in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle just before 11am on Thursday.

Fire in Elephant and Castle
Members of the emergency services at the scene of a fire at a tower block on Deacon Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are at the scene, where a balcony is alight.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are making steady progress at the scene of the fire in Elephant and Castle.

“Road closures are in place and we encourage people to avoid the area.”

Fire in Elephant and Castle
Members of the emergency services beneath the tower (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fire crews from Lambeth, Dockhead, Dowgate, Brixton and surrounding fire stations have attended.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A video posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from a corner balcony of the block of flats.

