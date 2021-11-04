Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.00pm Updated: November 4 2021, 1.02pm
Adam Zampa, centre, starred for Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)
Adam Zampa, centre, starred for Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.

England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.

Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes in his 40 off 20 balls.

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to hang around (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)
Australia’s captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to hang around (Aijaz Rahi/AP/PA)

The Australia captain lost his off-stump aiming another big hit off express fast bowler Taskin Ahmed but by that stage just 16 more were needed and Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell got them home with 13.4 overs to spare.

Victory for Australia by such a commanding margin significantly boosted their net run-rate and saw them leapfrog South Africa to second spot in the standings ahead of the final group games, with both sides on six points.

They will guarantee a semi-final spot if they defeat the West Indies and then group leaders England maintain their 100 per cent record in the campaign by overcoming South Africa later on Saturday.

The rot set in for Bangladesh as early as the third ball as Liton Das was bowled via a thin inside edge by Mitchell Starc, with the Tigers lurching to 10 for three after wickets for fellow quick Josh Hazlewood and spinner Maxwell.

Mohammad Naim, one of only three batters to reach double figures, popped a catch to square-leg while Zampa was in business with his very first delivery as Afif Hossain’s drive off a googly took the edge and was snaffled at slip.

Shamim Hossain (19) and captain Mahmudullah (16) attempted to steady the course but the former’s dismissal, nicking off to Zampa, was the start of a grim procession for Bangladesh, who lost their last five wickets for just 11 runs.

It was the second successive game Bangladesh had failed to reach three figures, having been skittled for 84 by South Africa last time out, and put the Tigers on course for a fifth loss from five at this stage.

Taskin bowled with hostility at the start and while he beat the bat a couple of times, both he and left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman could do little to subdue Australia openers David Warner and Finch.

Finch, in particular, was in no mood to hang around and was going along at a strike-rate of 200 before he was castled, leaving Australia on 58 for one after five overs.

Warner was then cleaned up by Shoriful Islam for 18 off 14 deliveries but Mitchell Marsh (16 not out off five balls) got them over the line in style with a massive pull over deep midwicket for six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]