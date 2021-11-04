Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Marie Antoinette bracelet and Kobe Bryant trainers among auction items in Geneva

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.32pm Updated: November 4 2021, 2.08pm
A Christie’s employee displays a pair of diamond bracelets, with approximately 140 to 150 carats and owned by Queen Marie-Antoinette of France, in silver and yellow gold, circa 1776, during a preview at the Christie’s, in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
A Christie’s employee displays a pair of diamond bracelets, with approximately 140 to 150 carats and owned by Queen Marie-Antoinette of France, in silver and yellow gold, circa 1776, during a preview at the Christie’s, in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

A diamond bracelet that once belonged to France’s Marie Antoinette is among the featured items in auctions of jewellery and other collectibles next week in Geneva.

Also going under the hammer in the lakeside Swiss city will be a pair of high-top Nike trainers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player who died in a helicopter crash in California last year.

The blue, white and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball trainers are expected to fetch up to 35,000 Swiss francs (£28,000) during a November 11 sale at Sotheby’s.

A Sotheby’s employee holds a pair of Nike trainers worn in a game by former NBA player Kobe Bryant during a preview at Sotheby’s before auction sale, in Geneva, Switzerland
Nike trainers worn in a game by former NBA player Kobe Bryant (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Bryant wore the footwear in a March 17 2004 victory over the LA Clippers, according to the auction house.

But as usual in the Geneva autumn auction season, diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, rubies and other prized gems will be the highlights of next week’s sales at Sotheby’s and rival Christie’s.

Christie’s is putting up on Tuesday an eye-popping pair of heavy bracelets from the 18th century that are studded with three rows of small diamonds.

A Christie’s employee displays the Nitot early 19th century diamonds ears of wheat tiara vari-chaped old-cut diamonds, silver and gold, circa 1811, formerly the property of Princess Pauline Borghese, during a preview at the Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland
The Nitot early 19th century diamond ears of wheat tiara vari-chaped old-cut diamonds, silver and gold, circa 1811, formerly the property of Princess Pauline Borghese (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The bracelets are billed as one of the last remaining vestiges of Marie Antoinette’s rich jewellery cabinet that are still available for sale.

The auction house said the famed royal and wife of King Louis XVI was known to have carefully wrapped her jewels in cotton herself, hoping to keep them outside revolutionary France – which ultimately took her life via the guillotine.

The bracelets, commissioned around 1776, were kept within royal lineage for more than 200 years, Christie’s said.

A Christie’s employee displays a ruby and diamond first anniversaire bracelet from 1938 signed Cartier and property of a Lady formerly from the collection of the Duchess of Windsor, during a preview at the Christie’s in Geneva
A ruby and diamond first anniversaire bracelet from 1938 signed Cartier and property of a Lady formerly from the collection of the Duchess of Windsor (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

“Despite Marie-Antoinette’s capture in the French Revolution and her unfortunate death in 1793, the bracelets survived and were passed on to her daughter, Madame Royale, and then the Duchess of Parma,” said Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewellery department, referring respectively to Marie-Therese of France, the couple’s daughter, and Princess Louise d’Artois, who died in 1864.

“To see them up for auction today is a unique opportunity for collectors around the world to own a piece of French royal history,” Mr Fawcett said.

The pre-sale estimate for the bracelets is up to four million Swiss francs (£3.2 million).

They each weigh 97 grams (3.42 ounces), and include “old-cut” diamonds as well as silver and gold, Christie’s said.

A Sotheby’s employee holds a pair of diamond earrings weighing 25.88 carats, estimated to sell between 4’100’000 – 5’000’000 Swiss francs, during a preview at Sotheby’s before auction sale, in Geneva, Switzerland
A pair of diamond earrings weighing 25.88 carats (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Among the lots Sotheby’s plans to present on Wednesday is a pair of “perfectly matched” earrings, each set with 25.8-carat diamonds, that is expected to fetch up to five million francs (£4 million).

It will also showcase a brooch with a 26.8-carat oval sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and matching ear clips that once belonged to Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna and were whisked out of Russia during the country’s 1917 revolution.

A Sotheby’s employee holds a historically valuable sapphire and diamond brooch and a pair of ear clips, estimated to sell between 28’000 – 480’000 Swiss francs, during a preview at Sotheby’s before auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland
A sapphire and diamond brooch and a pair of ear clips (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

The trio are expected to garner as much as 480,000 francs (£388,000).

“She was the wife of Grand Duke Vladimir, the son of the tsar, and she was really passionate about jewellery. She had a fantastic collection of jewels,” Olivier Wagner, the head of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sales, said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]