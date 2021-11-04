Gunman, 14, and three other teenagers found guilty of Keon Lincoln murder

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy who was stabbed and shot dead near his home.

Keon Lincoln, aged 15, was shot in the stomach while on the ground despite making attempts to escape the 30-second gang attack, but was pronounced dead two hours later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Jurors convicted the 14-year-old Birmingham youth of murder on Thursday and returned a guilty verdict on the same charge against a youth aged 16, from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth, in January this year.

Keon Lincoln died around two hours after being attacked in Handsworth in January (West Midlands Police/PA)

Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, were also found guilty of murder after 15 hours and 50 minutes of jury deliberations spread over four days.

The 14-year-old was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while the 16-year-old, Breakenridge and Ugochukwu were further convicted of having an offensive weapon.

Jurors have yet to reach a verdict on 18-year-old Kieron Donaldson, who denies murder, and will resume their deliberations on Friday.

A five-week trial has been told Keon suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal injury to his abdomen from one of two gunshots fired in Linwood Road, Handsworth, at about 3.35pm on January 21.

The gunman, who cannot be named because of a court order, told jurors he was not at the murder scene but admitted he had lied to police.

Forensic officers examine the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, after Keon Lincoln was stabbed and shot (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The trial was told Breakenridge, of Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath; Ugochukwu, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, and the youth from Walsall were all caught on CCTV armed with long-bladed knives.

Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, is alleged to have “helped and supplied weapons” for the pre-planned attack.

Opening the case for the Crown at the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said a Ford S-Max, which had been stolen and had a false registration plate, was used by those who attacked Keon.

The vehicle later crashed in Wheeler Street, Birmingham, where forensic evidence including a hunting knife was recovered.

The four defendants convicted of murder were all remanded in custody by trial judge Lord Justice William Davis until a sentencing hearing on November 29.