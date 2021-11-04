Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Graham Potter hails Newcastle target Eddie Howe a ‘fantastic’ manager

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 3.56pm
Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised Eddie Howe (Nick Potts/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised Eddie Howe (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter is preparing his side to face a Newcastle team without a permanent manager but has sung the praises of Eddie Howe as he continues to be heavily linked with the St James’ Park job.

Former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Howe is reportedly the Magpies’ next preferred choice after Villarreal’s Unai Emery rejected the club’s advances this week.

Graeme Jones will take charge of the first team again at The Amex Stadium as the search to find Steve Bruce’s successor continues.

When asked if Howe would be a good choice for Newcastle, Potter replied: “Eddie is a really experienced guy. He has been a fantastic Premier League manager.

“As to what Newcastle do I have no idea and I have not given it much thought. I have been concentrating on the team we are going to play against.

“A team that is fighting for the points, that is playing to their strengths, that is being led by Graeme Jones who I know well.

“I am looking forward to seeing him, and whatever Newcastle do is their business.”

Potter jokingly pointed out that he is being linked with every vacant managerial job at present.

The 46-year-old’s name has been mentioned with regards to Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and the Magpies in recent months as he continues to do a sterling job at Brighton – where he has a contract until 2025.

“It feels like for pretty much any available job at the moment my name seems to get thrown into it. It must be something that has got stuck in the computers or something,” said Potter.

“I have said I am focused on what I am doing here, I am very happy here. I am preparing for the game, preparing the team as well as we can to face a team fighting for points.”

Potter revealed that Dan Burn has an outside chance of being involved against Newcastle.

The defender missed the draw at Liverpool last weekend after suffering a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester and it was initially thought he would not be available again until after the international break.

However, Potter thinks the 29-year-old is making good progress and a decision will be made on whether Saturday’s game comes too soon for him.

“Dan (Burn) is not definitely out, we’ll see how he is. Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns,” said the Brighton boss.

