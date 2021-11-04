Hamleys unveils its Christmas windows By Press Association November 4 2021, 4.10pm Elves perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Toy shop Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows with scenes from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park. The windows depict two scenes from the Harry Potter films against a snowy backdrop alongside the Jurassic Park feature, with toys from both blockbusters set to be big sellers again this year. Hamleys chief executive Sumeet Yadav said: “This year, we are bringing the magic of Christmas back to Hamleys with our window displays. Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) “You just know it’s Christmas when you see the beautiful Hamleys windows – and we hope as many people as possible can come and see them.” Alongside the windows, the retailer has also opened its third floor Christmas Shop, complete with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer and grotto. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes to switch on Hay-on-Wye Christmas lights Selfridges unveils ‘Christmas of Dreams’ window display Perth Christmas festivities to begin next month with jam-packed calendar of events Could Christmas be cancelled or do we all just need to stop panicking?