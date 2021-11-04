Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Hamleys unveils its Christmas windows

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 4.10pm
Elves perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Elves perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Toy shop Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows with scenes from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

The windows depict two scenes from the Harry Potter films against a snowy backdrop alongside the Jurassic Park feature, with toys from both blockbusters set to be big sellers again this year.

Hamleys chief executive Sumeet Yadav said: “This year, we are bringing the magic of Christmas back to Hamleys with our window displays.

Hamleys’ Christmas windows
Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“You just know it’s Christmas when you see the beautiful Hamleys windows – and we hope as many people as possible can come and see them.”

Alongside the windows, the retailer has also opened its third floor Christmas Shop, complete with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer and grotto.

