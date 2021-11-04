Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Chicks from ‘one of the world’s rarest’ bird species born at Chester Zoo

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 5.36pm
Researchers believe there are fewer than 200 of the birds remaining in the wild (Chester Zoo)
Two highly endangered red-billed curassow chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo in what has been hailed as “significant moment” for the species.

Fewer than 200 of the birds remain in the wild, with Chester Zoo describing them as “one of the world’s rarest bird species”.

Keepers said it was a ‘significant moment’ for the species (Chester Zoo)

“This is such a significant moment for us, and for the species”, said Andrew Owen, curator of birds at Chester Zoo.

“These magnificent birds are on the verge of becoming extinct in the wild, with estimates of less than 200 left in the wild.”

He added that the species is declining “due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and deforestation”.

The species is declining due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and deforestation (Chester Zoo)

“When we saw that the parents had produced eggs we were overjoyed, but we quickly noticed that the female wasn’t sitting on them and, with the birds being so rare, we just couldn’t take any chances,” Mr Owen continued.

“We stepped in and decided to artificially incubate them ourselves. Once hatched, we carefully returned the chicks to the parent birds for rearing and they were quickly welcomed back into the family”

“These two chicks are very important additions to the global population and the conservation efforts to help save this unique species from extinction.”

