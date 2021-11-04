Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rosberg feels sport has ‘powerful opportunity’ to set example on climate change

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 6.30pm
Nico Rosberg was at the COP26 climate change summit earlier this week (David Davies/PA).
Former Formula One champion Nico Rosberg has spoken about the “powerful opportunity” sport has in setting an example in the fight against climate change.

The 36-year-old German, who won the F1 world title in 2016, this week was part of a United Nations Sports for Climate Action panel at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

And on Thursday, as the Greentech Festival he has co-founded got under way in London, Rosberg told the PA news agency: “We are facing this huge threat out there, climate change – that is why COP26 is on, why the whole world is watching as well.

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg was the 2016 world champion (Steven Paston/PA)

“I think I have a responsibility because thanks to my sport I have a quite big reach, and a lot of people following me, and I really want to try to be a little bit of a role model and try to do the right things.”

Regarding the UN’s Sports for Climate Action framework, Rosberg added: “It’s encouraging sports teams around the world to take the pledge and my (Extreme E) team (Rosberg X Racing) is involved.

“It’s really actually trying to be ahead of the Paris agreement because it is halving emissions by 2030 and zero emissions by 2040, rather than 2050 as per the Paris agreement.

“I think that’s the right place, because as sports we are used to coming first, to being winners, so we want to be first in climate change as well and really set an example.

Rosberg took part in a canal clean-up in Paddington on Thursday (Greentech Festival).

“In sport there’s such a powerful opportunity there because billions of people watching us, connected emotionally – if we can show we care and contribute ourselves, as sports teams,  sportsmen, sportswomen, I think that will go a long way.”

Asked specifically about Formula One and sustainability, Rosberg said he felt “giant strides” were being taken.

“I’m very proud about the steps Formula One has taken recently,” Rosberg said.

“Of course nobody can be fast enough at the moment, that’s clear, because it’s the 11th hour and we’re all not doing enough. But Formula One is showing it is caring more and more – banning single use plastics, introducing synthetic fuels by 2025, which is going to be carbon neutral.

“The events are becoming more sustainable. I just recently attended the Dutch Grand Prix, and 80 per cent of people coming to watch the race was public transport or bicycles, so that was phenomenal. It was the most sustainable Formula One event ever.

“So there’s giant strides happening and that’s really good.”

Rosberg on Thursday joined sustainable clothing brand SOMW to carry out a canal clean-up in Paddington on a paddle board, an activity kicking off the first Greentech Festival to be held in London.

The festival, which had its first event in 2019 in Berlin, celebrates innovators and pioneers in sustainability.

:: To find out more about GREENTECH FESTIVAL please visit:

https://greentechfestival.com/london/

