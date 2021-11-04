Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Said Benrahma hits brace but West Ham pegged back by late own goal

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 8.00pm Updated: November 4 2021, 8.08pm
Said Benrahma scored twice for West Ham (Olivier Matthys/PA)
An own-goal from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.

Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium.

But luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.

Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a draw, and destined for the knockout stages.

The Hammers had swatted Genk aside 3-0 in London a fortnight ago, but the Belgians have since arrested a domestic slump and scored six goals in each of their last two matches.

The first bump in the road on West Ham’s continental journey came in only the fourth minute.

Joseph Paintsil
Joseph Paintsil had given Genk the lead (Olivier Matthys/AP)

They were caught napping by a ball in behind which Joseph Paintsil raced onto and fired across Alphonse Areola, who got a hand to the shot but could not keep it out.

It was the first goal West Ham had conceded in the competition, and they could have shipped more in a chastening start for a side on an eight-match unbeaten run away from home.

Genk captain Bryan Heynen’s header was tipped over the crossbar, Paul Onuachu nodded straight at Areola, before Paintsil broke clear again and squared for lively Japan playmaker Junya Ito, who made a mess of his shot in front of goal.

West Ham did fashion some chances to equalise, with Craig Dawson’s header acrobatically tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, who also denied Benrahma from close range, while Michail Antonio had a shot somehow cleared off the line.

Said Benrahma
Said Benrahma hit both of the West Ham goals (Olivier Matthys/AP)

But it was an incredibly sloppy first half from the visitors, so much so that it was difficult to imagine many of Moyes’ previous 999 half-time team talks being as animated as the the one he surely dished out here.

West Ham came out with more intensity after the break and Moyes made a triple substitution just before the hour with Antonio among those making way, probably with one eye on Liverpool’s visit at the weekend.

They hauled themselves level moments later. Manuel Lanzini sent Coufal overlapping down the right and his pull-back was swept home by Benrahma.

West Ham tails were up and Coufal was inches wide from Aaron Cresswell’s cross, as was Dawson with a far-post header.

With 10 minutes remaining Benrahma scored a fine solo goal, nudging the ball one side of defender Mujaid Sadick and skipping past him on the other before poking home at the near post.

But with three minutes to go Soucek inadvertently glanced a cross from Genk substitute Angelo Preciado past Areola to deny Moyes victory on his big night.

