Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

West Ham ‘appalled’ by footage appearing to show fans singing anti-Semitic song

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 10.46pm
West Ham have condemned footage of fans signing an anti-Semitic song (Mike Hewitt/PA)
West Ham have condemned footage of fans signing an anti-Semitic song (Mike Hewitt/PA)

West Ham have condemned footage of their fans apparently singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane and vowed to issue those involved with bans from the club.

A video circulating on social media appears to show some Hammers supporters on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song as the man walks down the aisle to take his seat.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

“The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.”

West Ham fans were flying to Belgium to watch the team in their Europa League clash against Genk, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier