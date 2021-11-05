Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS receives £5m in funding to combat brain injuries during birth

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 12.06am
The NHS will receive a further £3 million in funding to prevent brain damage in birth (PA)
The NHS will receive £3 million more to reduce brain injuries at birth in the face of spiralling maternity claims costs.

It follows an earlier investment of £2 million to develop tools and training to manage maternity complications.

These include better monitoring of children’s condition during childbirth, as well as training to improve co-operation between doctors and midwives.

The £5 million total funding has been set aside to help achieve the NHS’ goal of halving the rate of brain injuries during or soon after birth by 2025.

Royal College of Midwives
Gill Walton, head of The Royal College of Midwives (RCM)

Maternity negligence claims are the most expensive by far, with the NHS paying out billions each year to mothers and babies.

NHS Resolutions, which handles claims, paid out £2.3 billion in compensation and costs for maternity claims in 2019-20 – representing 40% of all health claim payments.

While in 2020/21, maternity claims represented 59% of the total, costing almost £4.2 billion, a rise of nearly £2 billion year-on-year.

In a statement, patient safety minister Maria Caulfield said she wanted every mother and baby “to get the best possible care and start to life”.

“I want every mother and baby to get the best possible care and start to life and am committed to supporting our dedicated NHS staff to make positive changes, backed by over £5 million of investment”, she said.

“The second phase of this vital programme will help us improve maternity care and prevent mothers and babies from suffering the trauma of a brain injury during birth.”

New parents report
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The move was also welcomed by Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, who said it came following calls from women, midwives and doctors.

“The call from women, midwives and doctors is clear”, she said.

“They want and need support, tools, training, and systems to stop these tragedies happening.

“This welcome injection of money and the work it will fund will take us further towards reducing brain injury around birth, and the RCM along with our partners in this initiative will continue to work to hard to make this happen.”

She added that there was “more work to be done”, but called the funding “a step in the right direction”.

