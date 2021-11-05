Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 5

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 2.34am
What the papers say – November 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by almost wall-to-wall coverage of Owen Paterson’s exit from Parliament.

The Daily Telegraph reports former Cabinet minister Mr Paterson resigned as an MP amid anger at No 10’s handling of “sleaze” allegations against the Conservative, in what the i calls a “day of chaos in Downing St”.

The Independent, Metro and The Times lead with a U-turn on plans to establish a new committee to rewrite Commons standard procedures sparking “Tory fury”.

The Guardian says the saga has plunged the Conservatives into “crisis”, while the Daily Mail asks “Is anybody in charge”?

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the events.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports murderer David Fuller sexually assaulted “at least 100” dead women and girls in hospital mortuaries, with concerns the final figure could be even higher.

The Daily Express leads with the world’s first at-home pill to fight Covid-19 being granted approval for use in the UK.

And the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates on hold has left markets “confounded”, according to the Financial Times.

