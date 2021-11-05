Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Quarterback Mike White injured as New York Jets lose to Indianapolis Colts

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.04am
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts (Michael Conroy/AP)
The New York Jets lost first-year quarterback Mike White and the game as the Indianapolis Colts exploded out of the gate to move to 4-5 on the season.

The Colts started strongly with an 88-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession but White hit back with a score of his own via a 19-yard throw to fellow rookie Elijah Moore.

White, however, injured his forearm in the play and left the game, which prompted a flood of points from the home side.

White’s replacement Josh Johnson, who previously played for the Colts, came out firing after the break as he went 27 of 41 for 317 yards and three touchdowns as well as an interception.

But Johnson’s efforts were not enough to overcome a huge ground game from the Colts, with running back Jonathan Taylor finishing with two scores from 172 yards as his side emerged 45-30 victors.

