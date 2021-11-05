Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

The Oklahoma City Thunder again rally to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 7.36am
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The Oklahoma City Thunder fought their way back from a significant deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, winning 107-104.

The Thunder, who have lost every game aside from those against the Lakers, relied on a massive fourth-quarter effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the victory.

The Canadian scored 11 of his 28 points in the quarter, when team-mate Kenrich Williams had nine of his 13 as their team successfully rallied from a 19-point deficit.

The Utah Jazz solidified their lead in the Western Conference with a 116-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, with Jordan Clarkson pouring in 30 for the Jazz in the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell due to injury.

The Phoenix Suns made it three in a row after pulling away late to defeat the Houston Rockets 123-111.

The Miami Heat lost their place atop the Eastern Conference after having their worst scoring night since January 2016.

The Boston Celtics snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak with a miserly defensive effort which left the hosts on the wrong side of a 95-78 scoreline.

The loss meant the Philadelphia 76ers were the new leaders of the East following their 109-98 win over the hapless Detroit Pistons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]