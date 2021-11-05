Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tigray forces form alliances against Ethiopian prime minister

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.42am
Exile Tigray community and their supporters march in Washington (AP)
Exile Tigray community and their supporters march in Washington (AP)

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces are joining with other armed and opposition groups in an alliance against prime minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war.

The deal signed in Washington on Friday includes the Tigray forces that have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces, as well as the Oromo Liberation Army and seven other groups from around the country.

The alliance is forming as US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman holds a meeting in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa with senior government officials amid calls for an immediate ceasefire and talks to end the war that has killed thousands of people since November 2020.

Ethiopia Tigray Crisis
A pro-Tigray march in Washington (AP)

The US said Mr Feltman met with the deputy prime minister and defence and finance ministers on Thursday.

The new United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia” so the prime minister can go as soon as possible, according to organiser Yohanees Abraha, who is with the Tigray group.

He said: “The next step will be, of course, to start meeting and communicating with countries, diplomats and international actors in Ethiopia and abroad.”

The new alliance is both political and military. It has had no communication with Ethiopia’s government, he added.

Schoolchildren in Ethiopia
Schoolchildren cross traffic as they return home from school in the Piazza old town area of the capital Addis Ababa (AP)

A spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, confirmed the new alliance.

When asked whether it meant to force Mr Abiy out, he replied that it depends on Ethiopia’s government and events over the coming weeks.

“Of course we prefer if there’s a peaceful and orderly transition with Abiy being removed,” he said.

“The goal is to be as inclusive as possible. We know this transition requires all stakeholders,” he added.

But as for members of the prime minister’s Prosperity Party, “there would have to be a process”.

Mr Tarbii added: “Many members would have to go through investigation, possibly be prosecuted”, for crimes related to the war.

A damaged building in Tigray
Residents sift through rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia (AP)

The spokeswoman for the prime minister, Billene Seyoum, addressed the new alliance on Thursday evening when she tweeted that “any outliers that rejected the democratic processes Ethiopia embarked upon cannot be for democratisation”, pointing out Mr Abiy’s opening up of political space after taking office in 2018.

His reforms included welcoming some opposition groups home from exile.

The spokeswoman said she had no further comment on Friday, and had no information on whether the prime minister would be meeting with the US special envoy.

In a reply to her tweet, the OLA spokesman noted that some of the people who returned to Ethiopia were later put in prison or under house arrest.

“A lot of goodwill was lost over the last three years,” he said.

Other groups signing on Friday include the Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unity Front, Agaw Democratic Movement, Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement, Gambella Peoples Liberation Army, Global Kimant People Right and Justice Movement/ Kimant Democratic Party, Sidama National Liberation Front and Somali State Resistance, according to organisers.

