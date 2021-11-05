Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

German Greens see slow progress in talks on new government

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.56am
Annalena Baerbock (AP)
Annalena Baerbock (AP)

Germany’s Greens have signalled that negotiations to form a new governing coalition are progressing slowly and differences remain over climate policy.

The environmental party last month entered negotiations with the centre-left Social Democrats and the business-friendly Free Democrats on a new government after all three parties made gains in Germany’s September 26 election.

The alliance, in which Social Democrat Olaf Scholz would become chancellor, would send outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc into opposition.

The parties said at the time that they hoped to have a coalition agreement ready at the end of November and have Mr Scholz take office in the week beginning December 6.

But the Greens are raising questions over whether that timetable will hold.

The party’s general secretary, Michael Kellner, told news agency dpa on Thursday that “we are seeing too little progress at the moment as far as substance is concerned”.

German Green leaders
Annalena Baerbock and co-party leader of the Greens Robert Habeck (AP)

The Greens’ co-leader Annalena Baerbock told RBB Inforadio on Friday that she cannot say when a coalition agreement will be ready because it is not yet clear when negotiations on several central issues will wrap up.

She said: “It doesn’t come down to four days more or less in the talks – we must take the time we need so that we can really renew Germany in the next four years.”

It is no surprise that the negotiations, which outwardly have been unexpectedly harmonious, are proving tricky.

The potential alliance brings together two traditionally left-leaning parties with one, the Free Democrats, that has tended to ally with the centre-right.

A preliminary agreement last month left a lot of open questions. It called for Germany to accelerate its exit from coal-fuelled power, currently due by 2038, so it “ideally” happens by 2030, and speed up “drastically” the expansion of renewable energy generation.

The prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, at the Free Democrats’ insistence, making financing a central issue.

Ms Baerbock would not detail where exactly there are differences. But she said that protecting the climate must be a priority across the government, including policy areas such as construction and transport.

“A climate government can’t be carried by only one partner,” Ms Baerbock said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier