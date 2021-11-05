Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess expected to enter pleas next month

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.56am
Court artist sketch of Ali Harbi Ali appearing at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Ali Harbi Ali appearing at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

An alleged terrorist accused of fatally stabbing Sir David Amess will enter pleas in December.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

He is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year.

According to a draft indictment, Ali engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack including addresses associated with MPs and Houses of Parliament.

Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess (UK Parliament/PA)

He also allegedly made in internet research relating to targets to attack.

On Friday, Ali, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Belmarsh prison.

Wearing a pale blue jumper, Ali spoke only to confirm his name.

The judge Mr Justice Sweeney set a preparatory and plea hearing for December 21.

A provisional trial date has already been identified for March 7 next year.

Following the brief hearing, the defendant was remanded into custody.

Ali is accused of travelling by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbing Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier