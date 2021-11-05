Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Floods generate four decades’ worth of rubbish in German valley

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 10.44am
People clean their homes in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, after floods in July (Michael Probst/AP)
Hundreds of thousands of tons of rubbish have been removed from a valley in western Germany since it was devastated by flooding in mid-July, equivalent to four decades’ worth of waste, authorities said.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighbouring Belgium.

Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

The narrow Ahr valley suffered the most destruction.

The local administration in Ahrweiler, near Bonn, said that more than 300,000 metric tons (330,000 tons) of bulky waste have been recovered from the area since the floods.

It said that is the same as 40 years’ worth of rubbish under normal circumstances.

“The true scale of the tragedy only becomes clear when you think that the many people who were affected were forced to throw out not garbage but their entire possessions,” local councillor Horst Gies said in a statement.

Things such as photo albums or paintings of children cannot be replaced, he added.

The German government quickly put in place a roughly 400 million euro (£343 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims.

In August, it agreed to provide 30 billion euros (£25 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild the affected regions.

