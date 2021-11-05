Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Xavi to become the new man in charge at Barcelona after Al Sadd agree to release

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 11.38am
Xavi is to become Barcelona’s new manager (Peter Byrne/PA)
Xavi is to become Barcelona’s new manager (Peter Byrne/PA)

Xavi is to return to his former club and become Barcelona’s new manager.

The 41-year-old former midfielder has been in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd for two seasons and was heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp following the sacking of Ronald Koeman on October 27.

Al Sadd’s chief executive Turki Al-Ali said: “The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.

“We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future.

“Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history and we wish him success.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Xavi (centre) is one of the most decorated players in Barcelona’s history (Nick Potts/PA)

“Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”

World Cup and double European Championship winner Xavi progressed through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and spent 17 years as a first-teamer at the Nou Camp.

He went on to captain the team and become one of the most decorated players in the club’s history before leaving in 2015 to join Al Sadd initially as a player.

Barcelona are currently ninth in LaLiga having won only four of their 11 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier