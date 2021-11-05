Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three locked up for life over ‘senseless’ postcode gang murder

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 12.58pm
Anthony Adekola was murdered in London (Met Police/PA)
Three young men have been locked up for life over the “senseless” gang murder of a Marks and Spencer shop assistant.

Anthony Adekola, 22, nicknamed Lizzy, was stabbed to death as he walked home from work at the Colindale store in north-west London on the evening of September 5 last year.

The killing was linked to a gang postcode feud in which the victim played no part, the Old Bailey heard.

Following a trial, Ta-jaun Subaran, 19, and two 17-year-olds, who cannot be identified, from Hendon, north-west London, were found guilty of his murder.

On Friday, Subaran was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years and his co-defendants were detained for at least 18 years and 17 years and six months.

Anthony Adekola death
In a statement read to the court, the victim’s mother Foluke Adekola told how the “senseless” killing over a “postcode that does not belong to anyone” had broken her heart.

She highlighted the “utter futility” of it, saying there was no place in society for such “cold blooded” violence.

Her son was an “honest and hard working boy” whose chance of becoming a man was taken away.

She added: “The Anthony we knew was not involved in any trouble so why did trouble come for him?”

Sentencing, Judge Simon Mayo QC said Mr Adekola’s life was “brutally cut short”.

He told the defendants: “On the evening of September 5 2020 you set out together with five others from the Hendon area of north London in two mini cabs.

“Your purpose in setting out that evening was to carry out a murder that was as brutal and callous as it was random and pointless.”

The aim to “score a point against a rival gang” was “perverse and abhorrent”, the judge said.

When Mr Adekola came across the defendants armed with knives, he paused before running away.

Judge Mayo said: “You chased after him. That was an utterly cowardly act on your part.

“It is clear you caught up with Mr Adekola and attacked him with knives.

“In the course of that attack he was stabbed at least nine times – to his head, to his face, to his neck, his chest, his back, and his upper and lower limbs.”

The fatal stab wound to his neck severed the carotid artery and jugular vein.

The attackers then returned to the waiting taxis and made off.

Mr Adekola was found badly injured and bleeding by his brother and concerned friends who retraced his route.

Police arrived at 11.15pm and found him surrounded by people applying pressure to the neck wound.

Medics carried out emergency surgery at the scene but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at 11.45pm.

The judge said Mr Adekola was a “very fine man” in the prime of his life and his untimely death had a profound impact on his family and friends.

