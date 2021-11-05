Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young footballer lost drive to succeed after abuse by Barry Bennell, court told

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 1.28pm
Manchester City deny the men’s claims and say Barry Bennell did not scout for them at the time (Mike Egerton/PA)
A promising footballer linked to a number of clubs while he was a schoolboy has told a judge how he “lost his drive” after being abused by paedophile, former coach Barry Bennell.

The man told Mr Justice Johnson how, as a youngster, he attracted the interest of clubs including Manchester City and Arsenal.

He said the late Ken Barnes, chief scout at City in the 1970s and 1980s and a former player, had once told him he had the ability to go on to captain England.

But the man, who is suing City for damages, said he had lost confidence and started drinking and using drugs.

Barry Bennell is serving a 34-year prison sentence for sexually abusing young boys (PA)

The man was giving evidence at a High Court trial in London, being overseen by Mr Justice Johnson, on Thursday.

He is one of eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, who have made damages claims against City and say Bennell abused them when they were playing football in the north west of England more than 30 years ago.

The men say Bennell was a City scout when he abused them.

Mr Justice Johnson has heard the eight men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Mr Justice Johnson has been told that the man is claiming about £350,000 for loss of potential earnings.

City dispute the claims made by the men.

They say Bennell had been a local scout in the mid-1970s but was not a scout between 1979 and 1985.

The man told the judge that, when a schoolboy, he had trained at City, had trials at Arsenal, Brighton, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Burney, Blackburn and played at Crewe, York, and Stockport.

“Due to the abuse and confusion I felt, I lost confidence and lost my drive to succeed in football,” he said, in a witness statement.

Former Manchester City player Ken Barnes told the player that he had the ability to captain England (PA)

“Ken Barnes once said I could go on to play for England and captain them due to my abilities.”

The man said he had offers from multiple clubs to sign schoolboy forms.

“They were very interested in me,” he said. “There were lots of them.”

The man said Bennell had known he had a “hold over me”.

Mr Justice Johnson said the man could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge has been told that Bennell, a former Crewe Alexandra coach, is serving a 34-year prison sentence, after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions: four in the UK and one in the US, and is being held at HMP Littlehey near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

