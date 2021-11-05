Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend goes with experience as Scotland take on Australia

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 1.44pm
Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland team to face Australia on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has selected an experienced side to play Australia at BT Murrayfield on Sunday.

It features only one change in the starting XV from the team which ended the 2021 Guinness Six Nations with victory over France in Paris in March.

Edinburgh loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman – who made his debut in the 60-14 win over Tonga last weekend – earns his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland, the only member of the team from Paris who does not feature this time.

Townsend has selected all the available Scottish British and Irish Lions contingent, which sees Stuart Hogg return to captain the team at full-back.

Hogg is joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe, while other Lions Ali Price and Finn Russell continue their half-back partnership and Matt Fagerson starts at number eight.

Kyle Steyn, who scored a record-breaking four tries against Tonga last weekend, is named among the replacements.

Sale hooker Ewan Ashman and Bath back-row forward Josh Bayliss are also on the bench and could make their debuts.

Pierre Schoeman made a try-scoring debut against Tonga (Steve Welsh)

Townsend explained why he decided to go with such an established team after sending out something of an experimental line-up against Tonga.

He said: “While there were several positives to take from the win against Tonga we face a very different opponent in Australia this week.

“They are coming into this fixture clearly off the back of good results and full of confidence, so we will need to bring focus, accuracy and aggression for the full 80 minutes.

“We have been able to select an experienced team with the availability of our players outside of Scotland and aim to use the remaining Autumn Nations Series fixtures to build our game through improving week on week.”

