Life-sized cake of Sir David Attenborough unveiled at Birmingham show

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 2.18pm Updated: November 5 2021, 6.12pm
The cake depicts Sir David seated and surrounded by nature (Jacob King/PA)

A life-sized Sir David Attenborough has been unveiled amongst the culinary delights at the Cake International show in Birmingham.

Cake artists across the UK collaborated on the many-tiered creation to mark the naturalist and broadcaster’s 95th birthday.

Stephanie Would, a West Yorkshire-based artist, said: “David Attenborough is a legend in the animal kingdom as well as our own.

“He celebrated his 95th birthday in May and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate.”

The edible effigy features Sir David surrounded by “his favourite things”, according to the creators – animals and nature such as plant life, butterflies and even a giraffe.

The cake event runs from Wednesday to Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

The baked goods were submitted to the annual event as part of their decorating competition, with artists also providing workshops for visitors.

A Medusa from Clash Of The Titans, created by Emma Jayne Cake Design, was also showcased at the event.

A life-sized cake of Medusa from Clash Of The Titans (Jacob King/PA)
A team of judges is assessing the cakes (Jacob King/PA)

Other extravagant baked goods on display included a nod to the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone – featuring iced versions of the film’s antagonists Harry and Marv.

Meanwhile, one deceptive baker produced a cake disguised as a full English breakfast.

A Home Alone inspired creation entered for competition during Cake International in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
An English breakfast inspired cake was also on show (Jacob King/PA)

The show began on Wednesday at the NEC Birmingham, and runs until Sunday.

The show coincides with the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where Sir David told world leaders this week that humanity is “in trouble” due to burning fossil fuels, destroying nature and releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

