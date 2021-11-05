Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Funeral prayers held for Sabina Nessa as family demands safer streets for women

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.10pm
Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The funeral of Sabina Nessa, who was attacked as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London, has taken place, following prayers at East London Mosque.

Ms Nessa, 28, was attacked as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke on September 17.

Her body was discovered nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

On Friday, funeral prayers were said for her at East London Mosque in Whitechapel, east London.

Sabina Nessa death
A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa, and in solidarity against violence against women, at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her coffin was then taken to a nearby graveyard for burial.

In a statement to the BBC, Sabina’s family said: “Our loss is immeasurable with the realisation that we will not see our beloved Sabina again.”

Her family also called on the Government to make the UK’s streets safer for women.

“Our communities need to be made safer for women, so nothing like this can ever happen again,” they said.

Sabina Nessa death
A vigil for Sabina Nessa at Eastbourne Pier in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We need everyone, including the Government, to work together with us on this problem.

“Actions speak louder than words, and we need to see proactive steps being taken for women’s safety.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, who is charged with Ms Nessa’s murder, will appear in court on December 16 for a plea hearing.

