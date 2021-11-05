Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie’s ATP Finals hopes ended by Hubert Hurkacz win

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 7.02pm Updated: November 5 2021, 10.42pm
Cameron Norrie can no longer reach the ATP Finals in Turin (Thibault Camus/AP)
British number one Cameron Norrie’s hopes of qualifying for this month’s ATP Finals came to an end as Hubert Hurkacz secured the final spot on Friday.

Hurkacz’s place at the season-ending event in Turin was sealed with a 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-5 victory over James Duckworth in the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

That set up a last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic, who saw off Taylor Fritz – Norrie’s conqueror in the previous round – in straight sets.

Hurkacz said in quotes on the ATP’s official Twitter feed: “It feels incredible… going to Turin is a dream. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the finals, it’s inspiring. Now being among them, it’s very special.”

Djokovic beat Fritz 6-4 6-3, and the world number one was quoted on atptour.com as saying: “I was absent from the tour for two months, coming into this tournament, and the last competitive match I played was in the US Open final, compared to the other guys playing one or two events prior to Paris.

“I knew that I needed to start well, with good intensity and put in a lot of hours on the practice court. But it’s different when you play points in a competitive match.

“I am pleased with the way I played against (Marton) Fucsovics (in the second round) and today I did have ups and downs.

Novak Djokovic (right) advanced to the Paris Masters semi-finals with victory over Taylor Fritz (Francois Mori/AP).
Novak Djokovic (right) advanced to the Paris Masters semi-finals with victory over Taylor Fritz (Francois Mori/AP)

“I am not really pleased with the way I closed out the sets. I lost my serve to love (at 2-0 up in the first set), then (at) 5-3, again, I served for it with new balls and lost to love again.

“Those kind of things shouldn’t happen, I know that. I backed myself up with good returns and read Taylor’s serve very well to get into rallies. I closed out the last couple of service games well and that’s a positive.”

The other semi-final will be between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev saved three set points in the opener before getting past qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6 (7) 6-4, and Zverev defeated Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4.

